University of Florida
Video: Freeze Damage to Homeowner Citrus
Temperatures in December 2022 were very damaging to many citrus plants in North Florida. It is necessary to give plants plenty of time into spring and summer to see if they will regrow and where that growth will occur. Learn how to care for your citrus that is suffering from cold temperature damage with Beth Bolles, UF IFAS Extension Escambia County.
University of Florida
Public Speaking Tips for the Farm Bureau Speech Contest
“How have supply chain issues impacted Florida agriculture?”. This is the question youth competing in the Florida Farm Bureau Speech Contest will be answering. Every year, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s Women’s Leadership Program sponsors a statewide Youth Speech Contest, with county, district, and state level contests. So,...
University of Florida
Care of Freeze-Injured Citrus Trees
Recent widespread hard freezes more than likely resulted in damage to many of the citrus trees in Northwest Florida. Cold damage will become more evident as we move into the spring and summer of 2023. It is best to take a “wait and see” approach and delay pruning and fertilization...
