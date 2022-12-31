Through January 31: The 29th annual Nights of Lights opens on Saturday, Nov. 19 during Light-Up Night, an event that includes live music in the Plaza de la Constitucion, between King Street and Cathedral Place in downtown St. Augustine. Light-Up Night is Saturday, November 19 with music starting at 5:30 p.m., and the lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Each year, former St. Augustine mayors gather to flip the switch during Light Up Night. The City of St. Augustine’s giant tree in the Plaza de la Constitucion is lit first, then all the lights come on surrounding the area. Many families start the holiday season with this tradition — going to dinner downtown and and then watching as the lights are turned on. Nights of Lights, which includes more than 3 million lights on city buildings and businesses, continues through Jan. 31, 2020. Visit nightsoflights.com.

