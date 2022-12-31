Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix to anchor Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County
Atlantic Retail – Orlando announced Jan. 3 that Publix Super Markets Inc. will be the major tenant of Elevation Pointe at Florida 16 and Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. Elevation Pointe is set to open in summer 2024. It is designed for 420 town homes, 320 apartments, two...
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
totallystaugustine.com
January 2023: Events & Happenings in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Through January 31: The 29th annual Nights of Lights opens on Saturday, Nov. 19 during Light-Up Night, an event that includes live music in the Plaza de la Constitucion, between King Street and Cathedral Place in downtown St. Augustine. Light-Up Night is Saturday, November 19 with music starting at 5:30 p.m., and the lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Each year, former St. Augustine mayors gather to flip the switch during Light Up Night. The City of St. Augustine’s giant tree in the Plaza de la Constitucion is lit first, then all the lights come on surrounding the area. Many families start the holiday season with this tradition — going to dinner downtown and and then watching as the lights are turned on. Nights of Lights, which includes more than 3 million lights on city buildings and businesses, continues through Jan. 31, 2020. Visit nightsoflights.com.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
Citizen law enforcement academy (CLEA): apply today!
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — We have a NEW CLEA Class starting next week!!. Participants in the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy will gain an insiders’ perspective on law enforcement and how the criminal justice system works. It is designed to provide the public with a working knowledge of their Sheriff’s Office’s mission, operation, policies and personnel, and we hope it will nurture mutual trust and cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of St. Johns County.
University of Florida
Video: Freeze Damage to Homeowner Citrus
Temperatures in December 2022 were very damaging to many citrus plants in North Florida. It is necessary to give plants plenty of time into spring and summer to see if they will regrow and where that growth will occur. Learn how to care for your citrus that is suffering from cold temperature damage with Beth Bolles, UF IFAS Extension Escambia County.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
westorlandonews.com
Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida
The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
University of Florida
Care of Freeze-Injured Citrus Trees
Recent widespread hard freezes more than likely resulted in damage to many of the citrus trees in Northwest Florida. Cold damage will become more evident as we move into the spring and summer of 2023. It is best to take a “wait and see” approach and delay pruning and fertilization...
floridapolitics.com
Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration
The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
travelweekly.com
Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast
Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
amazingamerica.com
A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah
• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
January to June in the Garden
For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
‘Everyone is hurting;’ Community rallies after St. John’s father, daughter dead in murder-suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two days after the death of a young girl and man that neighbors told Action News Jax was her father, a community held a vigil at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon to honor the young girl’s death. At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, The St....
OP-ED: Chilly Reception – A Floridian’s first blizzard in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December marks nine months since I’ve been a member of the KX newsroom. It’s been a delight, and I’ve greatly enjoyed the ability to explore a new state and everything Bismarck has to offer. Yet, in spite of all the good things I find myself growing fond of in North Dakota, […]
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
2 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is heartbroken after deputies say a murder-suicide left a man and a child dead. It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a tragic situation that’s left neighbors visibly shaken and upset. Once the crime scene cleared, neighbors could be seen placing flowers outside of the home where it happened.
St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bouncer was seriously injured in a brawl at the White Lion on New Years Eve. STORY: Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name. According to detectives, the suspect...
Comments / 0