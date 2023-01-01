ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 11

David Yeager
1d ago

medical care today is not about a cure or the patient. Medical care is all about making sure the facility MAKES A PROFIT.PROTOCOLS are set by NIH and CDC! Most protocol are designed to benefit BIG PHARMA!!SCHEDULING only a small percent of office visits are slots for MEDICARE/MEDICAID PATIENTS. Most doctors only see PRIVATE insurance patients (MORE MONEY).MEDICAL CARE = MONEY

Reply
10
Amanda Nichole
1d ago

my daughter who is 5 recieved HORRIBLE care at Rogue Regional and one of the nurses was very high. VERY high gave her the wrong meds and sent her into a full blown allergic reaction. they are TERRIBLE. and they like to deflect and CYA as we can see here with their statement

Reply
2
ForgottenHeroes
1d ago

I know first hand why they are in this predicament. As they say go woke, go broke. After serving through the depths of pandemic. They put their nurses (I was one of them) against the wall “the vax or your job”. Even those that received a “religious exemption”(unpaid leave) were summarily dismissed after 6 months. Then 2 months later they had the stones (a legal maneuver) to offer our jobs back. All to avoid wrongful termination lawsuits. They are a truly evil and unethical corporation. Patients and Professionals stay away.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon

Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns Pacific Power, operating in Oregon and California. Only one of the three companies, which provide electricity to about...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022

Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Classmate: Accused Idaho killer got ‘chatty’ after students’ deaths

(NewsNation) — A classmate who knew the alleged Idaho killer said Bryan Kohberger’s behavior changed noticeably in the days after the deaths of the four college students. In an exclusive, 22-minute interview with NewsNation, graduate student Benjamin Roberts said he remembered Kohberger as typically being stressed and exhausted.
PULLMAN, WA
103.5 KISSFM

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
BOISE, ID
The Oregonian

Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy