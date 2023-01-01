Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cheatham County
An officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County is under investigation after a Sunday night car chase ended with two suspects in the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
westkentuckystar.com
Thousands of pills, 15 pounds of pot found in Graves County home
A Mayfield man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Graves County deputies were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, late Sunday night about a disturbance. During the investigation, a search warrant was issued. While serving it...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
smokeybarn.com
New Phone Scam Copies Sheriff’s Message System
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Scammers are impersonating Deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are calling and leaving voicemails requesting a callback regarding an urgent legal matter. When calling back, the perpetrators have copied the initial Robertson County Sheriff’s Office message system. Once in contact, the victims are advised they have a warrant for their arrest.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
