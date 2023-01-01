ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured

Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Police search for suspect after teen boy shot in SE DC: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A teen boy was shot in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 100 Block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The boy was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
WJLA

Loudoun County man charged in fatal stabbing of father

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was charged with second-degree murder after his father was found stabbed to death in Hamilton, Virginia on Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at around 6 a.m. at a residence in the 17000 block of Twinoaks...
HAMILTON, VA
Shore News Network

50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Missing, endangered 18-year-old woman found safe

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police located a missing endangered 18-year-old woman in Prince William County. She was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. leaving her home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The Prince William County Police Department said that shortly after leaving her home, she called a...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl, first of 2023

Less than four hours into the new year, Baltimore marked its first homicide of 2023 after police found a female shooting victim in East Baltimore. The 17-year-old girl was one of two victims shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. Daphne Alston is on a mission to remember...
BALTIMORE, MD

