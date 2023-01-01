Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Uncovering the Startling Secrets Behind the Watergate ScandalLord GaneshWashington, DC
Related
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
WJLA
Police search for suspect after teen boy shot in SE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teen boy was shot in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 100 Block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The boy was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing at...
WJLA
Prince George's County police investigating a shooting, one person hospitalized
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured, police said. The man was shot in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed. Law enforcement has not said...
Fairfax Police looking for Tysons Corner ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a "smash-and-grab" robbery that took place at a jeweler in Tysons Corner Center.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
WJLA
Teenage boy, one other shot in Southeast DC; police investigating the scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting incident in Southeast, authorities said. A man and a boy in his early teens were reportedly shot in the area of 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue, MPD confirmed. Police said that both victims are conscious and breathing....
WJLA
Loudoun County man charged in fatal stabbing of father
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was charged with second-degree murder after his father was found stabbed to death in Hamilton, Virginia on Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at around 6 a.m. at a residence in the 17000 block of Twinoaks...
Police: Virginia man charged with brandishing replica gun during road rage incident near Chick-Fil-A
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with brandishing a hoax gun used to store cigarettes during a road rage incident near a Chick-Fil-A in Stafford County, officials said. Deputies went to the area of Doc Stone Commons, a marketplace on Garrisonville Road, in the Stafford section...
Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 9500 block of Unity Lane in the Lorton area on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help
CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after one person was stabbed and another shot inside a crowded home on New Year's Day in Prince George's County. Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt...
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing, endangered 18-year-old woman found safe
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police located a missing endangered 18-year-old woman in Prince William County. She was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. leaving her home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The Prince William County Police Department said that shortly after leaving her home, she called a...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police find man shot dead in car, investigating as homicide
A man was found shot dead inside a car during the predawn hours Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 20 block of Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m., Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl, first of 2023
Less than four hours into the new year, Baltimore marked its first homicide of 2023 after police found a female shooting victim in East Baltimore. The 17-year-old girl was one of two victims shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. Daphne Alston is on a mission to remember...
Comments / 0