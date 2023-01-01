Read full article on original website
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Philadelphia to take on surging 76ers
The Pacers will look to extend their four-game winning streak on Wednesday night
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Being 'Embarrassed' by Thunder
The Boston Celtics suffered potentially their worst loss of the season Tuesday night. Boston hit the road to take on the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder and got outclassed 150-117. Oklahoma City was without the services of star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the Celtics were without ...
Pacers-76ers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Wednesday’s Pacers-76ers matchup. Philadelphia is a home favorite.
theScore
Mitchell puts up 71 points vs. Bulls, 2nd most in 21st century
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell had a performance for the ages, scoring a career-high 71 points on 22-of-34 shooting in a 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The point total marks the NBA's second-highest tally in the 21st century, trailing only Kobe Bryant's historic 81-point performance...
Jim Harbaugh’s return to NFL reportedly a ‘done deal’
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh found himself thrust into the NFL head coaching carousel for about a weekend. It almost seemed
theScore
Draisaitl returns vs. Kraken after 2-game absence
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night after missing two contests with an undisclosed injury. He put up one assist in 23:37 of ice time in the defeat. Draisaitl said Monday that his ailment healed sooner than expected.
Football is violent. But the brotherhood shown for Damar Hamlin is why we play
There is no question that football is one of the most violent sports in the world and that players, including myself, are aware of the risk we take to play the game that we love. Even at the young age of 30, I talk to my former teammates about my surgeries, broken bones and aches from my time in the NFL, as though my battle scars are medals of honor. The pride comes from achieving my dreams of playing at the highest level and understanding that I survived something few men can fathom.
theScore
NHL Tuesday best bets: Home cooking
We have a jam-packed 11-game slate Tuesday night. Let's take a look at a couple of home sides that stand out as we try to start the new year on a positive note. Blues (+220) @ Maple Leafs (-270) The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing fantastic hockey. They've won seven...
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Vasilevskiy joins the mix as top 3 gets shake-up
Welcome to the third in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Rankings. Only one goalie remains in the same spot as December's list, while a veteran debutant and a brand new No. 1 candidate shake things up. Each of our candidates have been scorching hot over the past few weeks...
theScore
Harbaugh amid reported NFL interest: 'I think I will be coaching Michigan'
Jim Harbaugh doesn't plan to ditch Michigan amid recent rumors linking him to NFL head coaching vacancies. "Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel and Connor Lomis. Reports in December suggested multiple NFL teams were...
theScore
Report: Panthers owner talked to Jim Harbaugh about coaching vacancy
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper spoke with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about his team's head coaching vacancy, a source told Joe Person of The Athletic. Harbaugh will seemingly be in demand for an NFL return this offseason, with the Denver Broncos reportedly also reaching out to him about their job opening.
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: A New Year's resolution for every team
This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we select a New Year's resolution for each team in 2023. 1. Boston Bruins (28-4-4) Win the Stanley Cup. OK, every...
