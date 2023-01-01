Read full article on original website
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
Social Security recipients expect bigger monthly benefit in 2023
It's 2023 and those who receive social security can now expect a bigger benefit in the mail each month. Some in Omaha are excited about the increase, others said it's not enough.
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
Creighton University honors panhandle physician assistant with 'Preceptor of the Year'
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Kyle Brown, PA-C, a physician assistant with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, was recently named Preceptor of the Year by Creighton University’s Physician Assistant Program. He sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine clinics in Sidney and Chappell, and at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
Business Planning in Omaha – January 2023
The first month of a new year is full of hope and motivation to make a change, whether it be in your own life or for your business. In Omaha, we are lucky to have many local businesses and professionals dedicated to helping you navigate all of the twists and turns that come with making a plan that will survive and thrive throughout the New Year. Keep reading to hear some invaluable advice from the experts around our city!
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
In Omaha, The Grind Coffeehouse Finds Beauty in Coffee
Sometimes, a green coffee bag is also a sign. Kirby Keomysay and Tyler Sutter, the owners of Omaha, Nebraska’s newest coffee spot, The Grind Coffeehouse, can attest to that. While working with an interior designer to develop a salon studio space on the city’s west side, the two were batting around the idea of opening an adjoining coffee shop. Would it make sense for that location? Would it be doable?
Benson Theatre Announces Free Improv Classes for Adults 55+
Benson Theatre (bensontheatre.org) is excited to announce the next installment of their series of free classes for adults 55 and over, improv! Interested in expanding how to think quickly on your feet or from your seat? Then this class is for you! “Improvisation for 55 and Over” is a six-week class that is dedicated to individuals who are in their prime and who are also interested in exploring improvisational acting.
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
Legacy Crossing residents continue moving out as many still await new housing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moving trucks were spotted in the empty parking lots of the Legacy Crossing Apartments on Friday. 6 News spoke with a resident working to move out his family’s belongings before the weekend. One of the people we found moving things out was Robert Khan. Khan,...
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. If you are struggling to decide on what you want your New Year’s resolutions to be this year, we have compiled a few that we think could improve anyone’s life!
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
