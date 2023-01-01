Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
dailycoffeenews.com
In Omaha, The Grind Coffeehouse Finds Beauty in Coffee
Sometimes, a green coffee bag is also a sign. Kirby Keomysay and Tyler Sutter, the owners of Omaha, Nebraska’s newest coffee spot, The Grind Coffeehouse, can attest to that. While working with an interior designer to develop a salon studio space on the city’s west side, the two were batting around the idea of opening an adjoining coffee shop. Would it make sense for that location? Would it be doable?
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Papillion Foods Donates $10K to NeighborGood Community Pantry
Papillion Foods, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, announced that it has donated $10,000 to the NeighborGood Community Pantry (neighborgoodpantry.org) to help fight hunger in the community as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. Papillion Foods has donated funds to this organization for two consecutive years.
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton University honors panhandle physician assistant with 'Preceptor of the Year'
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Kyle Brown, PA-C, a physician assistant with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, was recently named Preceptor of the Year by Creighton University’s Physician Assistant Program. He sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine clinics in Sidney and Chappell, and at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.
Things to look forward to in 2023
With the new year in full swing, Omaha and surrounding areas can expect some exciting new features in 2023.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in January in Omaha
It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Huffman Engineering, Inc. Celebrates Induction into System Integrator Hall of Fame
Huffman Engineering Inc. (HEI, huffmaneng.com) has been inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame. They are proud to have celebrated 35 years in business, providing exceptional engineering impact throughout the Midwest and beyond. The full-service engineering firm specializing in systems integration is proud to have served the Nebraska community since 1987 and extended its reach into surrounding states including adding an office in Denver, CO.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CASA for Douglas County Welcomes Chelsea Ensor as Operations & Finance Manager
CASA for Douglas County (casaomaha.org) is pleased to welcome Chelsea Ensor as operations and finance manager. Chelsea joined the team in December. “When I first learned about CASA for Douglas County five years ago, I knew I needed to get involved. In those five years, I have been fortunate to serve as an advocate supervisor, office coordinator, and now in my new role of operations and finance manager. In each role, I have seen the impact of a consistent figure in the life of a child in foster care,” said Chelsea. “I am excited to continue to streamline internal operations so that CASA for Douglas County staff can do what they do even better which is supporting our volunteer advocates who in turn amplify the voices of children in foster care.”
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. If you are struggling to decide on what you want your New Year’s resolutions to be this year, we have compiled a few that we think could improve anyone’s life!
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Patrick Finigan – Burns & McDonnell
Meet Patrick Finigan, environmental project manager at Burns & McDonnell (burnsmcd.com). Tell us a little about your business. – Burns & McDonnell is a multifaceted organization that delivers client solutions in a timely and efficient manner. Burns & McDonnell professionals work collaboratively to make our clients successful. Our Omaha office has professionals that work in all market sectors, from Aviation to Wastewater. We have 12,000+ employee owners willing to assist clients.
