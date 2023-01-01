Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 season
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coach
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CUES Seeks Sponsors for Gathering Fundraiser Saturday March 25
The CUES School System (cuesschools.org), composed of Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name, will host its annual Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the CHI Health Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. CUES Schools anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Benson Theatre Announces Free Improv Classes for Adults 55+
Benson Theatre (bensontheatre.org) is excited to announce the next installment of their series of free classes for adults 55 and over, improv! Interested in expanding how to think quickly on your feet or from your seat? Then this class is for you! “Improvisation for 55 and Over” is a six-week class that is dedicated to individuals who are in their prime and who are also interested in exploring improvisational acting.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Angels Among Us Seeks Donations as Nextgen Holiday Fundraiser Recipient
Angels Among Us (www.myangelsamongus.org) has been selected as Big I Nebraska’s 2023 charity. The mission of Angels Among Us is to reduce a family’s financial burdens as much as possible so that they can focus on their child. You can make a difference for these families – and...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Centris Federal Credit Union and Elkhorn Athletic Association Announce Partnership
Centris Federal Credit Union (www.centrisfcu.org) is excited to announce a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Elkhorn Athletic Association (EAA). Centris Federal Credit Union has exclusive naming rights to a multipurpose synthetic turf field at the MD ONE Sports Complex located on 142 acres of land in Valley, located near 264th and Ida St.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
Kearney Hub
5 notable books by Nebraska authors, centered on life in the Midwest
KEARNEY — As the end of the year approaches and the darkness comes early during these winter days, finding a good book to read can be invaluable. Here are five offerings of nonfiction, poetry and fiction by Nebraska authors — or works centered on life in the Midwest:
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Nebraska Safety Council Announces New Podcast Series
The Nebraska Safety Council (NESC, nesafetycouncil.org) will hold their first connections podcast on Thursday, February 2. This new series will give the community a chance to hear from local, regional, and national professionals that will speak on a variety of topics such as workplace safety, driving safety, employee well-being in the workplace, and more.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosted a First Day Hike at Lake Maloney on Sunday. First Day Hikes are put on by state parks commissions and hosted all over the country. The commission in North Platte decided to host this year’s First Day Hike at Lake Maloney.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
KETV.com
Restaurants cooking up solutions to staff struggles in new year
OMAHA, Neb. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait time at Mama's Pizza rarely exceeded an hour. Now, the owner said, it is not uncommon to wait 75 or 90 minutes for a pie. Jeff Harwood wishes that were not the case. He has taken steps to make working...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CASA for Douglas County Welcomes Chelsea Ensor as Operations & Finance Manager
CASA for Douglas County (casaomaha.org) is pleased to welcome Chelsea Ensor as operations and finance manager. Chelsea joined the team in December. “When I first learned about CASA for Douglas County five years ago, I knew I needed to get involved. In those five years, I have been fortunate to serve as an advocate supervisor, office coordinator, and now in my new role of operations and finance manager. In each role, I have seen the impact of a consistent figure in the life of a child in foster care,” said Chelsea. “I am excited to continue to streamline internal operations so that CASA for Douglas County staff can do what they do even better which is supporting our volunteer advocates who in turn amplify the voices of children in foster care.”
kfornow.com
Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison
December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
