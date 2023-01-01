ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UPMATTERS

Ohio State Left to Wonder What Could’ve Been After Semifinal Loss

While some might only remember a missed field goal, defensive blunders are what ultimately hurt the Buckeyes in their loss against Georgia. ATLANTA—C.J. Stroud has endured more difficult days than this one. After all, this is only a sport. There is life outside of the arena. Stroud knows that...
COLUMBUS, OH
UPMATTERS

Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH

