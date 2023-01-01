ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Dakota Valley girls basketball wins first game of season

PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls won their first game of the season Friday night, beating Wessington Springs 68-57 in the Parkston Classic. Three Panthers scored in double figures: Jorja Vandenhul (14); Melina Snoozy (12); and Emersen Mead and Cameryn Sommervold (11 each). Sophie Tuttle had a team-high nine rebounds.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy