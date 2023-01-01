Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley girls basketball wins first game of season
PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls won their first game of the season Friday night, beating Wessington Springs 68-57 in the Parkston Classic. Three Panthers scored in double figures: Jorja Vandenhul (14); Melina Snoozy (12); and Emersen Mead and Cameryn Sommervold (11 each). Sophie Tuttle had a team-high nine rebounds.
