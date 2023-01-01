Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Anita Pointer, Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Dies At 74
She passed away at the age of 74, surrounded by family. Pointer was the last surviving original member of the award-winning Pointer Sisters trio. On December 31, Anita Pointer died. She was 74 years old when she passed away surrounded by family, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her rep also told TMZ her death followed a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.”
Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn
2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
Alan Jackson Shares The Birth Of His First Grandchild
Alan Jackson shared some exciting news! He is a grandpa for the very first time. Alan’s middle daughter Ali Bradshaw and her husband Sam had their first baby this month. It was a very special month as Alan and his wife Denise were not only thrilled about their first grandchild but they were also celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Trailblazing pop and country singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has died at 74
Pointer's passing means that her older sister Ruth is the sole surviving original member of the Pointer Sisters.
