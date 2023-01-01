ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Anita Pointer, Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Dies At 74

She passed away at the age of 74, surrounded by family. Pointer was the last surviving original member of the award-winning Pointer Sisters trio. On December 31, Anita Pointer died. She was 74 years old when she passed away surrounded by family, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her rep also told TMZ her death followed a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.”
ARKANSAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn

2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
DoYouRemember?

Alan Jackson Shares The Birth Of His First Grandchild

Alan Jackson shared some exciting news! He is a grandpa for the very first time. Alan’s middle daughter Ali Bradshaw and her husband Sam had their first baby this month. It was a very special month as Alan and his wife Denise were not only thrilled about their first grandchild but they were also celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy