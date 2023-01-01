We are taught that the souls of the departed attend the weddings of their children and grandchildren.1 Accordingly, there is a custom for brides or grooms who have lost one or both of their parents to go to their graves before the wedding to invite them to the wedding.2 In some cases, the invitation is made orally, and in others, a copy of the invitation is left upon the grave. Many also do so with grandparents and even great-grandparents.3 Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, however, counseled against going to the cemetery to invite grandparents.4.

4 DAYS AGO