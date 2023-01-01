ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl

Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Following Ohio State-Georgia, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast

ATLANTA -- Following Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. The show will be hosted by Dave Biddle and he will be joined within the first half of the show by Bax and Heater. Then following postgame interviews, Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy will join the festivities from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Penn State vs. Utah: How to watch the Rose Bowl on TV or live stream

Penn State’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl is finally here as the new year continues to be broken in. The traditional New Year’s Day Rose Bowl will be played today, January 2, after the NFL took the spotlight on Sunday, and Penn State will play in its fifth Rose Bowl Game and fourth since joining the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions face a formidable opponent with Utah winning its second-straight Pac-12 championship and entering the game as a favorite in Pasadena. Despite both teams missing some key players on each side of the ball, the ingredients are still there for...
Look: Football World Is Shocked By ReliaQuest Bowl Finish

Mississippi State and Illinois were tied 10-10 with seven seconds remaining in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs escaped regulation with a 19-10 victory. Massimo Biscardi kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A 13-10 win would have delighted Mississippi State fans, but not bettors who placed money on the four-point spread.
What they're saying ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday afternoon in Glendale. Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying ahead of kickoff. • INSIDE THE FORT: Blake Corum decision, Michigan NIL steps, much more. • Michigan...
