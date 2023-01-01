Penn State’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl is finally here as the new year continues to be broken in. The traditional New Year’s Day Rose Bowl will be played today, January 2, after the NFL took the spotlight on Sunday, and Penn State will play in its fifth Rose Bowl Game and fourth since joining the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions face a formidable opponent with Utah winning its second-straight Pac-12 championship and entering the game as a favorite in Pasadena. Despite both teams missing some key players on each side of the ball, the ingredients are still there for...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO