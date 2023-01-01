Read full article on original website
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
Georgia rallies then needs Ohio State missed field goal to win Peach Bowl and reach title game
The Peach Bowl was remarkable. Georgia scored a late touchdown and Ohio State missed a field goal in the final seconds and the Bulldogs survived.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl
Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Introducing CaneSport's 30 for 30: Ranking 30 returning players in 30 days with 30 reps or more experience
Over the next month, CaneSport will take a look at the top 30 players on this Miami roster that actually have some experience … with a closer look at each.
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game.
Champion for St. Louis community remembered
A long line of notables stepped up to tell their stories about DJ, including radio personality Boogie D. He called him a man of his word. “When he spoke it, he meant it. If he was going to do it, it was going to get done.”
Following Ohio State-Georgia, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast
ATLANTA -- Following Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. The show will be hosted by Dave Biddle and he will be joined within the first half of the show by Bax and Heater. Then following postgame interviews, Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy will join the festivities from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Penn State vs. Utah: How to watch the Rose Bowl on TV or live stream
Penn State’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl is finally here as the new year continues to be broken in. The traditional New Year’s Day Rose Bowl will be played today, January 2, after the NFL took the spotlight on Sunday, and Penn State will play in its fifth Rose Bowl Game and fourth since joining the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions face a formidable opponent with Utah winning its second-straight Pac-12 championship and entering the game as a favorite in Pasadena. Despite both teams missing some key players on each side of the ball, the ingredients are still there for...
Look: Football World Is Shocked By ReliaQuest Bowl Finish
Mississippi State and Illinois were tied 10-10 with seven seconds remaining in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs escaped regulation with a 19-10 victory. Massimo Biscardi kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A 13-10 win would have delighted Mississippi State fans, but not bettors who placed money on the four-point spread.
What they're saying ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday afternoon in Glendale. Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying ahead of kickoff. • INSIDE THE FORT: Blake Corum decision, Michigan NIL steps, much more. • Michigan...
