ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Top-100 offensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for an elite offensive-line target who has already made multiple trips to Knoxville. Four-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisc., announced his top seven college choices Saturday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of two SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Quick recap: Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10

TAMPA, Fla. – In a game that shaped up as a defensive dual prior to the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl played out just that way Monday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Mississippi State registered a bowl-record seven quarterback sacks on the day and beat Illinois 19-10 on Massimo Biscardi's 27-yard field goal with 7 seconds left in the game and Marcus Banks' defensive touchdown as time ran out.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Yardbarker

No. 7 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

Alabama has played six ranked teams this season. Its fourth and most recent victory in those games was a 78-67 win against then-No. 21 Mississippi State on Wednesday to open Southeastern Conference play. Next up for the No. 7 Crimson Tide is their SEC home opener against Ole Miss on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSAV News 3

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy