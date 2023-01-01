Tennessee is among the top contenders for an elite offensive-line target who has already made multiple trips to Knoxville. Four-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisc., announced his top seven college choices Saturday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of two SEC teams he's strongly considering.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO