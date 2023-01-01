ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Will Shaver to miss remainder of 2022-2023 season

On Monday night, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced some unfortunate news regarding redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver. A few weeks back, redshirt freshman Will Shaver suffered a broken bone in his foot. At the time, it was unclear as to how long Shaver would be sidelined, but now we officially have more details.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kentuckytoday.com

Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jamal Johnson scored 21 points in Chattanooga's 80-51 win against the Mercer Bears. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-4 record in games decided...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Duke loses two players to transfer portal

Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

