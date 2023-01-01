Read full article on original website
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
UNC Basketball: Will Shaver to miss remainder of 2022-2023 season
On Monday night, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced some unfortunate news regarding redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver. A few weeks back, redshirt freshman Will Shaver suffered a broken bone in his foot. At the time, it was unclear as to how long Shaver would be sidelined, but now we officially have more details.
Coast to Coast: Looking Ahead to UNC vs. Wake; Recruiting Updates
The 2023 year begins with a new episode of the Coast to Coast podcast, ripe with discussion of the current Tar Heel squad, as well as some recruiting updates on commitments after holiday tournaments. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to provide their commentary and insight. Breaking down...
kentuckytoday.com
Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game
Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jamal Johnson scored 21 points in Chattanooga's 80-51 win against the Mercer Bears. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-4 record in games decided...
Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Miami looking like smarter pick to win ACC title than North Carolina
Exactly 101 media members who attended the 2022 ACC Tipoff voted in the conference's preseason poll. Ninety of them picked North Carolina to win the league, which obviously made sense in October (even if the Tar Heels finishing with the best record in the conference is no longer a likely scenario).
247Sports
UNC's Armando Bacot Calls Out Team After Loss to Pittsburgh: 'I Thought We Turned the Corner'
What team will show up? Is the question North Carolina big man Armando Bacot pondered as he called out himself and his teammates following the Tar Heels' crushing 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. "I don't know how we all can't come in and be locked in and give such...
cbs17
The Triangle’s top stories of 2022: Joy, heartache and big moments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a busy 12 months across the Triangle and beyond. Several communities made headlines in a year that saw its share of joy, heartache and big moments. CBS 17 is a taking a look back at some of the top stories in 2022.
Wilson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilson. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: 97.9 The Hill Wins NC Station of the Year; Repeats 2 Additional Awards
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. In 2022, 97.9 The Hill WCHL received three awards from the North Carolina...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
