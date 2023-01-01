Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Block Dies: Motorsport Legend & ‘Gymkhana’ YouTube Series Creator Was 55
Ken Block, a motorsport legend who created the viral Gymkhana YouTube video series, has died aged 55 following a snowmobile accident. Block’s clothing company Hoonigan Industries confirmed the news on Instagram following reports, stating: “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.” Block was in Utah when he died. He was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County when the vehicle upended, landing on top of him, according to the local Sheriff’s office, which wrote the news on Facebook and said he was pronounced dead...
How to find Sky Jellies every match in Fortnite
Sky Jellies in Fortnite will keep you happy and healthy, but they can be tricky to track down
James May among those to remember rally star Ken Block after death aged 55
Former Top Gear presenter James May has remembered his “hilarious days out” with American rally driver Ken Block who died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.Block competed in the World Rally Championship and was named Rally America Rookie of the Year in 2005.“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Block’s team Hoonigan Racing said in an Instagram post.“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”May was among the famous faces paying tribute...
ComicBook
Worlds Beyond Number, New All-Star TTRPG Podcast, Announced
A new tabletop RPG podcast featuring a well-known cast will be launching later this year. Worlds Beyond Number is a new "narrative-play, audio fiction" starring Aabria Iyengar, Erika Ishii, Lou Wilson, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. The podcast will be designed by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse. Moore is also a producer for Rude Tales of Magic, a well-known D&D podcast. The podcast will be launched in March 2023 following the launch of a Patreon for the podcast in February. The show is described as a cross-genre, cross-world experience that ranges from "immersive, years-long cinematic epics" to one-shots. No game system has been announced for the project, but the description suggests that more than one system could be used depending on the narrative.
Comments / 0