ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations return for first time in three years

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQ2dI_0k08JxjJ00

Around 30,000 revellers attended Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they returned for the first time in three years.

The event had been cancelled for the last two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers hailed the event as a major success, with all events in the capital sold out.

Celebrations kicked off on Friday evening with the Night Afore party, headlined by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images.

And, despite heavy rain and falling temperatures, tens of thousands of partygoers rang in the new year on Saturday at the city’s Street Party and concert in Princes Street Gardens, where they were treated to a headline performance from The Pet Shop Boys and DJ sets.

Fireworks were let off on the hour between 9pm and 11pm, counting down to the traditional midnight display.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “Once again, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been the envy of cities across the globe.

“With one of the most impressive fireworks displays against the most stunning of backdrops, this was a fantastic way to ring in 2023.”

He added: “Tonight has truly been an international celebration of Scotland.”

Alan Thomson and Dani Rae, directors of UniqueAssembly who produced Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “”What a great night. Pet Shop Boys rocked the Concert in the Gardens, and revellers across the Street Party danced the night away with the fantastic wristbands, which really made everybody part of the party.”

Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland’s event policing lead for the Street Party policing operation, said: “Significant planning and preparation was undertaken ahead of the city’s first Street Party since 2019 and I am pleased to say that it has passed without serious incident.

“My thanks go out to all of the officers, stewarding staff and other key partners who worked diligently to ensure the Hogmanay celebrations were a success.”

As the clock struck midnight and 2023 began, the Met Office predicted temperatures of 1C, dropping to 0C by 3am.

Lothian Buses launched a special Hogmanay fare to get people home safely and Edinburgh Trams ran services until 5am, transporting some 4,000 people home.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New Year's Eve: Hundreds of thousands gather for London fireworks

More than 100,000 people gathered for London's New Year's Eve fireworks display. Big Ben bonged as huge crowds gathered along the Thames Embankment to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky. It was the first time since 2019, when the Covid pandemic started, that people were able to attend the...
BBC

Takeaway owner offers free pizzas to everyone in Edinburgh

A takeaway owner is offering to give everyone in Edinburgh a free pizza over the next month as an act of kindness. Marc Wilkinson, 55, the owner of Pure Pizza in Morningside, said he had been planning a big altruistic act to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The Independent

UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rain

Scotland's rail network has been plunged into chaos after torrential rain flooded tracks, cancelling services.Footage from West Dunbartonshire shows tracks swamped in water, and all ScotRail routes through Glasgow have been cancelled.It's thought the adverse weather has been caused by the bomb cyclone that recently battered the US, and a yellow alert has been issued for the whole country until 9pm tomorrow (31 December).However, even on routes that are running, ScotRail has announced they will still likely be disrupted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rainWatch: Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscapeTexas car wash covered in icicles amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm
BBC

Perth hotel fire: Three dead in blaze at New County Hotel

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel. Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews, 60 firefighters and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel on County Place at about 05:10. Hotel guests and two people from neighbouring flats were evacuated and police...
BBC

Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea

A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC

First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year

The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC

Anglesey: Hosting Island Games 'golden opportunity' - organisers

As Anglesey prepares to host the "Olympic games for islands" in 2027, organisers have said they are confident of success. Ynys Môn's attempts to host the Island Games had been unsuccessful until now. A lack of facilities and money had been stumbling blocks, but bosses are keen to help...
a-z-animals.com

See Scotland’s Most Scenic Train Trip, Across The Highlands

Scotland is an incredibly beautiful country and one of the best ways to see all of the stunning sights is by train! West Highland Railway Line gives locals and tourists the opportunity to travel the gorgeous scenery in a comfortable and luxurious train car. The West Highland Line departs Glasgow,...
BBC

Hammersmith and Fulham: Green drivers could pay less to park

Car parking charges in west London could be discounted for drivers with eco-friendly cars. Hammersmith and Fulham Council is planning to introduce new parking charge bands based on levels of carbon emissions. Electric car drivers would have an 80% discount which high-emission motorists would miss out on. The policy would...
The Independent

Three people killed in early-morning hotel blaze

Three people have died after an early-morning hotel blaze in Perth, police have confirmedEmergency services were called to the New County Hotel just after 5am on Monday.Police Scotland said three people had been confirmed dead at the scene.Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”We can confirm that three people have died following a fire at the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth.Officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.People are asked to avoid the area.More: https://t.co/8kaVFdQQ9z...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy