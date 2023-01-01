In Pictures: Stormy seas to heatwave havens – a year on the British coastline

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Both Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have built back their businesses from the dark days of the covid shutdown. The two cruise lines went from closed to open with very limited passenger capacity to ships sailing with full customer loads.
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
Rescuers are scrambling to free a 10-year-old boy from a 115ft deep building site shaft in Vietnam, after he fell down it on New Year’s Eve.Thai Ly Hao Nam was heard crying for help after he fell into the narrow shaft of a concrete pillar, part of a new bridge being built in the southern Dong Thap province. The boy is said to have been searching for scrap iron with friends.Teams heard no response from the boy on Monday as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position. “I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow...
Loyalty drives the cruise business. Every cruise line has a program that both rewards loyal members and provides ways for them to connect. They include special perks like captain's receptions, loyalty lounges, special sailings, welcome gifts, and onboard discounts.
A groom spent what should have been his honeymoon 2,000 miles away from his wife because of a very different matter of the heart.Dai Jones, 40, from Port Talbot, underwent life-saving emergency surgery at Morriston Hospital’s cardiac centre in 2020.After he returned home, his long-term fiancee Rachel told him he should celebrate his recovery by fulfilling one of his dreams.Mr Jones booked a trip to climb North Africa’s highest mountain and raise money for the cardiac centre too.Then they decided to tie the knot but the date they settled on was just two days before he was due to depart...
Lewis Capaldi is hoping that he will stop getting compared to older women after a fan’s dad mistook him for Susan Boyle.The 26-year old made a Tiktok video about the comparison, in which a fan said their father had apparently mistaken Capaldi for the fellow Scottish singer.“Lewis my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle,” the fan’s comment said.Boyle, who is 61, rose to fame after shocking judges with her powerful voice on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.Capaldi responded in a video in which he can be seen sighing and shaking his head to his...
How many times have you thought about running away to a private island? Enjoy the surf and the sand, drink out of a coconut while basking in the sun, and end your day watching the sunset with a cocktail. Sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? If you’re trying to make that dream a reality, there are so many amazing destinations around the world to pack up and take off to. We’ve put together a list of some quaint international islands you’ll want to explore in 2023. Some of them, you may just want to call home.
Europe is seeing an unprecedentedly warm January with new record temperatures being set across the continent.At least seven countries saw their warmest January days on record on New Year’s Day. Belarus, Denmark, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland all saw temperatures that they’d only usually register in spring.In Vysokaje, Berlarus temperatures hit a record 16.4C. This beat the country’s previous record January high by 4.5C.In Poland the village of Korbielów recorded temperatures hitting a peak of 19C. The usual average temperature in January is 1C. In Javorník, Czech Republic temperatures were 16.6C higher than normal, at 19.6C rather...
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure.
The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar.
Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
The Queen Consort attended an ABBA concert three days before Christmas, it has been reported.Camilla was reportedly spotted at ABBA Voyage in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, with her five grandchildren.The Daily Mail reported that King Charles III’s wife was seen “bopping in the aisles” at the concert, where holographic avatars of each Abba member perform live.Fans in the packed arena were unaware that the Queen Consort was among them having the “time of her life” with her grandkids, Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes, royal editor Rebecca English wrote.Camilla’s grandchildren are from...
Comments / 0