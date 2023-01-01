Read full article on original website
beingpatient.com
Dementia Decisions: ‘Should I Move My Loved One to a Nursing Home?’
Aging and health professor Lee-Fay Low at the University of Sydney shares six things to consider when making the tough decision about long-term care for family members living with dementia. Almost 400,000 Australians are living with dementia. A million or more family members and friends care for and support them....
seniorresource.com
5 Common Services Hospice Provides
Hospice is specialized care and medical support for those who are nearing the end of life. Patients whose life expectancy is 6 months or less can use hospice services. Care provided is focused on comfort and symptom management rather than curative treatments. The goal is quality over quantity. Hospice care...
ahchealthenews.com
If you take care of others, you need self-care too
According to the Family Caregiving Alliance, 46-59% of all caregivers suffer varying forms of clinical depression. Many are likely to have a poor diet, insomnia, no exercise and often postpone self-care appointments in the interest of their loved one’s care. According to Mary Fox, a nurse practitioner with Aurora...
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
Prevention
A Caregiver’s Guide to Caring for Yourself
For most people, a cancer diagnosis—especially one such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing type of blood cancer—sets off a flood of emotions. According to a 2022 Emotional Impact Report commissioned by AbbVie, which surveyed patients diagnosed with CLL, 32% felt worried, 36% felt uncertain, 36% felt optimistic and 41% felt hopeful. And that was just at the time of diagnosis; emotions are liable to change over time and throughout treatment.
Healthline
What Jobs Are Best for People with Alzheimer’s Who Choose to Work?
Although people with Alzheimer’s do qualify for Social Security, those who want to keep working may receive accommodations. Working a fulfilling job can be beneficial in so many ways. It can promote independence, increase self-esteem, nurture social bonds, and improve your overall quality of life. For people living with...
Savvy Senior: Some tips and resources to help long-distance caregivers
DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: What tips do you recommend for long-distance caregivers? I help take care of my stubborn 86-year-old mother who still lives at home about 150 miles from me. DEAR NEED: Providing care and support for an aging parent who lives far away can present a variety challenges that can make the job difficult and stressful. Here are some tips and resources that may help you.
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of
From the age of 2, I have always had at least one close friend in my life who has an array of disabilities. It started with my brother Chase and has expanded outward to his classmates and therapy buddies ever since he started attending motor therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy and school. When I was too young to attend full days of school, my mom and Chase were stuck with me. I couldn't be home by myself, so I spent a lot of time in waiting rooms. In those waiting rooms, I'd befriend kids who were like my brother and, at the time, didn't seem much different from me either.
allnurses.com
Transitioning from Home to Long-Term Care
Specializes in Freelancer, Long Term Care, geriatrics, management. Has 39 years experience. Admitting a loved one to long-term care is often a difficult decision. The past few months or years have been a struggle. There have been numerous trips and admissions to the hospital. The aging adult, family, and healthcare team have made the decision that the time has come to consider placement into a long-term care (LTC) facility.
WebMD
What Self Care Means to Me
During my corporate career, I would spend most of each day reviewing reports and filling out account forms. By the time I made it back home in the evening, all of this work had left me completely drained. It was a challenge to make dinner for my family, let alone...
Early Intervention Developmental Services
Early intervention is a service that provides support and therapy for children who may be struggling with developmental delays. In most states, the program and services are from birth until a child’s 3rd birthday.
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
KevinMD.com
The time is ripe for virtual care solutions in COPD
There’s a burgeoning crisis taking hold in the COPD management space; there are simply not enough pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, or pulmonary rehabilitation facilities to treat the growing number of COPD patients. This has left our field with an urgent window of opportunity to implement digital innovation into traditional treatment paradigms. Ironically enough, it was a respiratory disease that led to a global pandemic more than two years ago, which accelerated an unprecedented revolution in the widespread deployment of virtual care models. This paradigm shift has transformed care delivery for many chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure but has all but missed the respiratory disease space. As a pulmonologist, I see on a daily basis the ways in which the care environment for COPD is ripe for digital innovation. But there’s no time to waste.
