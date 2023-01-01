Read full article on original website
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Tri-City Herald
Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event
To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
KGW
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Washington state’s minimum wage is $15.74 per hour. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Chronicle
In Focus: Progress at the Centralia Station Development From Above
The Centralia Station project is seen through fog from above Monday morning. The multi-use development, located near Mellen Street, is a Port of Centralia project. A new WinCo store will be the anchor tenant at the development. WinCo Foods is a warehouse-style supermarket chain that offers a long list of bulk food items. All of its locations are open 24 hours a day. A solid date for the completion of the project has not been announced.
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
KOMO News
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
