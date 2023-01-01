ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace are again without the suspended Tyrick Mitchell, but James Tomkins is back from a ban. Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and James McArthur are out injured. Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma received his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa so will serve a one-match ban. Spurs await news...
BBC

Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
BBC

Oladapo Afolayan: Bolton forward given suspension for violent conduct

Bolton Wanderers forward Oladapo Afolayan has been suspended for three matches for violent conduct during the team's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. The incident occurred in the 57th minute of the match on 30 December and was caught on video. Afolayan denied the charge, but the ban was imposed after...
NBC Sports

Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park

Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 18

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 18! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation

West Brom vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in action for their first match of 2023 as they travel to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion, with the hosts arguably the favourites to take the three points. Today’s home side are in much better shape than they were prior to the reverse fixture between...

