Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker
Sunderland are desperate to hold onto Ross Stewart, and with VERY good reason.
Crystal Palace pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer targets for League One promotion-chasing Barnsley
CRYSTAL PALACE pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are targets for promotion-chasing Barnsley. Plange is currently playing for Moelenbeek in Belgium but may be recalled to give the 20-year-old a crack at domestic football. Fellow forward Rak-Sakyi, 20, could cut short his spell at Charlton to join League One rivals...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'
Tony Mowbray has lifted the lid on how Sunderland battled injury and illness to earn Blackpool point - and still came away disappointed.
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
BBC
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace are again without the suspended Tyrick Mitchell, but James Tomkins is back from a ban. Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and James McArthur are out injured. Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma received his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa so will serve a one-match ban. Spurs await news...
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
Sunderland and Ross Stewart 'still some way apart' in contract talks
Premier League interest complicating Ross Stewart contract talks for Sunderland.
'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short
Ellis Simms has used his social media to comment on Everton recalling him early from Sunderland.
Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'
Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton
Everton boss says there is no solid plan to use Ellis Simms despite ending his Sunderland loan spell early.
BBC
Oladapo Afolayan: Bolton forward given suspension for violent conduct
Bolton Wanderers forward Oladapo Afolayan has been suspended for three matches for violent conduct during the team's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. The incident occurred in the 57th minute of the match on 30 December and was caught on video. Afolayan denied the charge, but the ban was imposed after...
BBC
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 18
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 18! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
West Brom vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in action for their first match of 2023 as they travel to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion, with the hosts arguably the favourites to take the three points. Today’s home side are in much better shape than they were prior to the reverse fixture between...
