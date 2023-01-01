New Years Day 2023 Weather
What a start to the New Year!! Rains and winds will return tomorrow…but not today!
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
What a start to the New Year!! Rains and winds will return tomorrow…but not today!
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Middle Tennessee Source is a hyper-local portal for news, events and all things Middle Tennesseehttps://middletennesseesource.com/
Comments / 0