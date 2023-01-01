ATLANTA — Competitive stamina was a theme for No. 4 Ohio State all season. Head coach Ryan Day knew his Buckeyes would have to play their best ball against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, and it would take 40+ points, and a competitive stamina to keep fighting for four quarters — and that’s exactly how it went down Saturday night in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO