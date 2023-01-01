Vatican City — Pope Francis said Wednesday that his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick" and he is praying for him and would like the faithful to as well. Benedict is 95. His health has been steadily deteriorating."I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general audience, speaking in Italian.He called on people to "remember him, because he is very sick, asking the Lord to console and support him."Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CBS News Wednesday, "In the last few hours, there...

6 DAYS AGO