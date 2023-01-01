Read full article on original website
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
The Vatican City has begun its preparations for the funeral of the late Pope Benedict XVI.He died aged 95 on the morning of Saturday, 31 December, the Vatican confirmed.Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor on Thursday.The pontiff visited the nativity scene at St Peter’s Square on Saturday, after Benedict XVI’s death was announced.From Monday, 2 January, Benedict XVI will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday for three days.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirmsAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotLula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis
For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him
Vatican City — Pope Francis said Wednesday that his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick" and he is praying for him and would like the faithful to as well. Benedict is 95. His health has been steadily deteriorating."I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general audience, speaking in Italian.He called on people to "remember him, because he is very sick, asking the Lord to console and support him."Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CBS News Wednesday, "In the last few hours, there...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Benedict stunned the world on Feb....
Benedict's Admirers Keep Streaming to Vatican to Honor Him
VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, […]
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
VATICAN CITY (AP) — He was the reluctant pope, a shy bookworm who preferred solitary walks in the Alps and Mozart piano concertos to the public glare and majesty of Vatican pageantry. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him.
