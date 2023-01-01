Read full article on original website
Business Insider
'Kaleidoscope' is a new Netflix series that you can stream in any order — here's how to watch the heist drama
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Kaleidoscope" starts streaming exclusively on Netflix on January 1. The heist drama features a non-linear plot that's designed to be watched in any order. Netflix plans starts at $7/month and go up to $20/month for the best quality.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ Unlocks a Watch-In-Any-Order Format for an Intriguing Heist Show
It seems like a lifetime ago, but in the early weeks of 2020, the then-named CBS All Access launched a show called “Interrogation.” The ten-episode season starred Peter Sarsgaard as a detective investigating a brutal murder where the accused killer was the woman’s son (Kyle Gallner). With a decent cast and a dour, decades-spanning saga, the idea was that viewers could share in the detective work and watch the show in any order they wanted. Following the clues at their convenience, they could hop around different years, suspects, and investigators to figure out what really happened that night in the...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
tvinsider.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Paramount+ Streaming Record in Premiere Weekend
After huge box office success, critical acclaim, and Golden Globe nominations, Top Gun: Maverick has earned itself another accolade, as Paramount+ has revealed it became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend. The Tom Cruise starring action drama, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, debuted on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s live-action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series is in need of a new showrunner
The past few years have seen a renaissance of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Castlevania, Arcane, and The Witcher have all gotten great reviews and The Last of Us is about to premiere on HBO Max and it’s getting a lot of buzz. There was hope for something similar with Assassin’s Creed, but now we’ve got an unfortunate update: The show just lost its showrunner.
Collider
From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
Adapting Stephen King's Survivor Type: 2020’s A Creepshow Animated Special Is A Landmark King Adaptation And A Grotesque Nightmare
One of Stephen King's most screwed up stories gets adapted in animation.
Collider
'Kaleidoscope': Jai Courtney & Rosaline Elbay on Jumping the Timeline and Cracking Safes
Netflix is cracking into 2023 in a huge way with their upcoming anthology series, Kaleidoscope. Created and sorted so that viewers could watch in any order, the heist mystery chronicles a quarter of a century, beginning 24 years prior to the crime, and the months after, and the stakes are impossibly high. For a whopping seven billion dollars, split evenly six ways, a group of highly skilled thieves will attempt to break into the most secure vault in the United States – possibly the world.
Chris Rock Sets Release Date for First-Ever Live Netflix Special Selective Outrage
Netflix is moving into live events and Chris Rock is leading the charge. The streaming giant has now shared a teaser trailer for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the streamer’s first-ever live comedy special. Rock is set to present Selective Outrage in Baltimore, Maryland on March 4th at 10:00 p.m....
Disney+ Shares Teaser Trailer for Stan Lee Documentary: Watch
December 28th would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, and Disney+ and Marvel Studios marked the occasion by sharing a teaser trailer for the new original documentary, Stan Lee. “100 years of dreaming,” a social media announcement reads, “100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary...
James Corden Says He Almost Played Brendan Fraser’s Part in The Whale
If there’s one good thing to have come out of Darren Aronofsky’s polarizing latest film The Whale, it’s the arguably overdue renaissance of leading man Brendan Fraser — but what if one of the most annoying men in showbiz had worn the fat suit instead? James Corden recently revealed that he nearly starred in the A24 movie, with fashion mogul-turned-filmmaker Tom Ford originally planning to direct.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” Mashup: Watch
With CNN prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from getting sloshed on air, Miley Cyrus was left to shoulder the weight of delivering entertaining New Year’s Eve programming. Fortunately, Cyrus delivered in a big way with her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. We...
Samuel L. Jackson’s 10 Best Roles
Top Performances is a recurring feature in which we definitively handpick the very best performances from an iconic actor or actress. Samuel L. Jackson is far, far more than a series of memes. It’s a fact worth remembering as time goes on, and the actor’s most iconic performances have become inexorably linked to “say what again” image macros and a great many jokes about motherfuckin’ snakes on motherfuckin’ planes.
