Nottingham Forest investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match
Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be...
Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Ivan Toney injury ‘not significant’ as striker eyes Brentford vs Liverpool clash
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful top scorer Ivan Toney will be fit to face Liverpool.Striker Toney was taken off on a stretcher after opening the scoring in the Bees’ 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday evening.But the injury is not as bad as first feared, meaning the 26-year-old, who has hit 12 top-flight goals this term, could be involved on Monday evening when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visit west London.“It’s good news with Ivan,” Frank told a press conference. “It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too...
Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side.Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White’s drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match but it ended all square.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'
Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.
Yardbarker
Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs
Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Arsenal's title credentials will get another thorough examination as Mikel Arteta's side travel to the south coast to take on Brighton. Follow all the action as it happens right here with Sportsmail.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Brentford vs. Liverpool
Four Premier League victories on the bounce have Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in the top four fight and a fifth straight win could see them end the matchweek within a single point of the Champions League places. Opponents Brentford, though, are no easy task, as Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken points in all of their last four games—including victories over West Ham and Manchester City—and are just five points back of the Reds heading into the early Monday night kickoff and will similarly be looking to get their 2023 off on the right foot by taking another big three points that would put them in contention for the European places.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: New year, same old sh...
Thiago Silva has carried this team on his shoulders for much of the past two years — he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s an absolute giant. Unfortunately that was not quite enough today. And that’s not the first time that has happened. One might begin...
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: You Draw Some, You Lose Some
Reading have just started the New Year with a narrow defeat on the road, and I can’t help but feel it’s the opposite side of the same coin for how we ended the old year. On Friday night the Royals fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw at Carrow Road thanks to Andy Carroll’s penalty; on Monday afternoon West Bromwich Albion held onto their 1-0 lead to edge Reading out. Had events gone just a little differently, the Royals may have lost at Carrow Road or drawn at the Hawthorns and the mood right now would be very different.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
Yardbarker
Young Juventus loanee to replace departing fullbacks next season
Following a breakthrough campaign at Genoa, Juventus pounced in to secure the services of Andrea Cambiaso last summer. Nonetheless, the young fullback was immediately sent packing towards Bologna in order to gain additional Serie A experience. According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri has been impressed by the 22-year-old’s...
Transfer latest: Leeds land Wöber, Arsenal bid basic £44m for Mudryk
Leeds have signed the Austria defender Max Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach €20m (£17.7m) with add-ons. The 24-year-old, who can operate at centre-back and left-back, played under Jesse Marsch at Salzburg and is Leeds’s first January signing.
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
Yardbarker
Official – Referee Simone Sozza To Be In Charge Of Inter Milan’s Serie A Clash With Napoli
Referee Simone Sozza has been appointed to be in charge of Inter’s Serie A clash with Napoli on Wednesday. This is confirmed by an announcement of all the match officials for the round of fixtures by the Lega Serie A, as reported by FCInterNews, which also names the rest of the officiating crew for the match.
SB Nation
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: A Tale Of Two Halves (And Liverpool Were Bad In Both)
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
