Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick

Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year. For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.
