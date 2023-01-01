Read full article on original website
Mary ❤
2d ago
Brit must be the next victim, Spencer was close to her. And please move on with this Willow story. I don't understand how Carly can't see that Willow is very sick, shame on Carly.
Reply(8)
13
Marybeth Gray
1d ago
Tired of all the Murders ! Just sent them away on a new journey. So you can bring back later instead of from the dead!
Reply
4
Related
soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
SheKnows
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Hook Makes A Striking New Year’s Attack
Your GH spoilers preview video for December 26 – December 30, 2022, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Several gather in Port Charles with various agendas — one group wants to find The Hook and stop her. The other is looking to celebrate the New Year like there is no tomorrow — because more time is never promised.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Willow Will React This Way To Carly’s Lies
Carly Spencer has always been a giver, but GH spoilers are suggesting her latest good deed may not be as appreciated as she’d like for it to be. Here Carly is, risking her relationship with Drew Cain and Michael Corinthos in order to selflessly keep her secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother, and there is a possibility her personal sacrifice might not be greeted with huzzahs and high praise. When Willow finally learns the truth, how will she feel about Carly’s gesture?
soaphub.com
The Real Reason Marcus Coloma Left General Hospital Early
As previously reported, Marcus Coloma is out as Nikolas on General Hospital. The actor is set to make his last appearance as the Cassadine heir in January. Now, new information is being reported about Coloma’s departure from the ABC soap opera. Marcus Coloma – Why He’s Not Finishing Up...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Britt’s Birthday Party Shocker
GH spoilers are strongly suggesting Britt Westbourne’s birthday party won’t just be your usual festive occasion, combining New Year’s Eve fireworks with blowing out some natal candles. Something shocking will happen. But what, exactly, will that be?. GH Spoilers Speculation: Roll Out the Barrel. The shocking development...
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Tragedy Strikes Port Charles
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal another tragedy looms in Port Charles as the hook killer strikes again.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Connor Finds Out About His Other Secret Brother
Y&R spoilers teased how Connor Newman managed to take learning that Johnny Abbott is his biological brother and somehow turn it into whining that Chelsea Lawson wants Johnny, not him. (We’re still scratching our heads over that one.) Y&R Spoilers Speculation. And then he managed to turn his mother’s...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: Surprising NYE Party & A Deepening Mystery
GH spoilers weekly update for December 26 – 30, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of a surprising New Year’s Eve Party and a deepening mystery Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: NYE Aftermath & Tragic News Spreads
GH spoilers weekly update for January 02 – January 06, 2023, tease that the week ahead is full of tragedy as the Hook claims another victim. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week in Port...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Comments / 10