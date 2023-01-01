ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting President James Buchanan's Wheatland in Pennsylvania

When you visit President James Buchanan's Wheatland in Pennsylvania, you discover a fascinating piece of American history. It's a classic Federal-style mansion. This 10-acre campus of history is part of a National Register of Historic Places. Wheatland was built in 1828. It originally served as the home of lawyer and...
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square

WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
phspenndulum.org

Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County

Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
nationalparkstraveler.org

New Philadelphia National Historic Site

The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year

POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy