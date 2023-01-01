Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting President James Buchanan's Wheatland in Pennsylvania
When you visit President James Buchanan's Wheatland in Pennsylvania, you discover a fascinating piece of American history. It's a classic Federal-style mansion. This 10-acre campus of history is part of a National Register of Historic Places. Wheatland was built in 1828. It originally served as the home of lawyer and...
sanatogapost.com
Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square
WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA
The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
phspenndulum.org
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
nationalparkstraveler.org
New Philadelphia National Historic Site
The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
sanatogapost.com
Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year
POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
