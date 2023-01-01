ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia

The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game. At the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s CFP National Semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs trailed the Buckeyes, 38-24.
COLUMBUS, OH
binghamtonhomepage.com

Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
ATHENS, GA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Trevor Lawrence Trolls SC Fans After Boos in Jacksonville

The former Clemson quarterback jabbed at the rival fan base after a cold reaction to his name being mentioned during the Gator Bowl. College football rivalries run deep and can often last a lifetime for players, coaches and fans. Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence was reminded of that important lesson on Friday night when he was booed by the South Carolina faithful in his home stadium during the Gator Bowl.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy