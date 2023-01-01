Duke Basketball returns from its second-longest break of the 2022 season, as the No. 17 Blue Devils host the Florida State Seminoles today in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Las Vegas odds opened with Duke as 16.5-point favorites over visiting FSU, but public money has pushed that line up to 17.5. Leonard Hamilton's team is just 4-10 overall, but are 2-1 in conference play and have won three of their last five games heading in to today's 1PM tip.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO