Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety.
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
Duke will be heavy favorites over Florida State in afternoon matchup today
Duke Basketball returns from its second-longest break of the 2022 season, as the No. 17 Blue Devils host the Florida State Seminoles today in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Las Vegas odds opened with Duke as 16.5-point favorites over visiting FSU, but public money has pushed that line up to 17.5. Leonard Hamilton's team is just 4-10 overall, but are 2-1 in conference play and have won three of their last five games heading in to today's 1PM tip.
Komets looking to stay hot in new year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning eight of their last nine games to close out 2022, the Komets are looking to keep it rolling into the new year with two games set for this weekend. The K’s play their first game of the 2023 calendar on Friday at Wheeling. They return home to the […]
Virginia Moves Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
UVA moved up two spots to No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll of 2023
