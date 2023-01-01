Read full article on original website
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just […]
Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2
Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
