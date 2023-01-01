Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO