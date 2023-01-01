ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Top-100 offensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for an elite offensive-line target who has already made multiple trips to Knoxville. Four-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisc., announced his top seven college choices Saturday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of two SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

No. 7 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

Alabama has played six ranked teams this season. Its fourth and most recent victory in those games was a 78-67 win against then-No. 21 Mississippi State on Wednesday to open Southeastern Conference play. Next up for the No. 7 Crimson Tide is their SEC home opener against Ole Miss on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATE

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mississippi State vs. Illinois best bet, odds and how to bet

The No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs will have heavy hearts when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini in an SEC vs. Big-10 matchup in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday in Tampa, Florida. Bulldogs coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 11 because of what Mississippi State called "complications due to a...
STARKVILLE, MS
BuckeyesNow

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia

Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.
COLUMBUS, OH

