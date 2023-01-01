Read full article on original website
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
College Football Playoff highlights: TCU beats Michigan in high-scoring Fiesta Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals kicked off in thrilling fashion as No. 3 TCU held on to beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild, high-scoring Fiesta Bowl. The 96 combined points marked the highest point total in Fiesta Bowl history, and the second-highest total in any College Football Playoff matchup.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
Introducing CaneSport's 30 for 30: Ranking 30 returning players in 30 days with 30 reps or more experience
Over the next month, CaneSport will take a look at the top 30 players on this Miami roster that actually have some experience … with a closer look at each.
CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl
Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.
Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage
ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game.
Champion for St. Louis community remembered
A long line of notables stepped up to tell their stories about DJ, including radio personality Boogie D. He called him a man of his word. “When he spoke it, he meant it. If he was going to do it, it was going to get done.”
Louisville basketball vs Syracuse: How to watch, stream, follow live updates from ACC game
Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball hosts Syracuse with the Cardinals looking to snap a three-game losing streak and grab their first ACC win of the season. What time is the Louisville basketball vs Syracuse game? ...
Penn State vs. Utah: How to watch the Rose Bowl on TV or live stream
Penn State’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl is finally here as the new year continues to be broken in. The traditional New Year’s Day Rose Bowl will be played today, January 2, after the NFL took the spotlight on Sunday, and Penn State will play in its fifth Rose Bowl Game and fourth since joining the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions face a formidable opponent with Utah winning its second-straight Pac-12 championship and entering the game as a favorite in Pasadena. Despite both teams missing some key players on each side of the ball, the ingredients are still there for...
Look: Football World Is Shocked By ReliaQuest Bowl Finish
Mississippi State and Illinois were tied 10-10 with seven seconds remaining in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs escaped regulation with a 19-10 victory. Massimo Biscardi kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A 13-10 win would have delighted Mississippi State fans, but not bettors who placed money on the four-point spread.
What they're saying ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday afternoon in Glendale. Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying ahead of kickoff. • INSIDE THE FORT: Blake Corum decision, Michigan NIL steps, much more. • Michigan...
