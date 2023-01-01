ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return

Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl

Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.
Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage

ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Penn State vs. Utah: How to watch the Rose Bowl on TV or live stream

Penn State’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl is finally here as the new year continues to be broken in. The traditional New Year’s Day Rose Bowl will be played today, January 2, after the NFL took the spotlight on Sunday, and Penn State will play in its fifth Rose Bowl Game and fourth since joining the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions face a formidable opponent with Utah winning its second-straight Pac-12 championship and entering the game as a favorite in Pasadena. Despite both teams missing some key players on each side of the ball, the ingredients are still there for...
Look: Football World Is Shocked By ReliaQuest Bowl Finish

Mississippi State and Illinois were tied 10-10 with seven seconds remaining in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs escaped regulation with a 19-10 victory. Massimo Biscardi kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A 13-10 win would have delighted Mississippi State fans, but not bettors who placed money on the four-point spread.
What they're saying ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday afternoon in Glendale. Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying ahead of kickoff. • INSIDE THE FORT: Blake Corum decision, Michigan NIL steps, much more. • Michigan...
