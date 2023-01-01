ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Country Thang Daily

Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”

The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
American Songwriter

Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine

John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
