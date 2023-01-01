Read full article on original website
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Scores Her First No. 1 Hit
Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am. "Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for...
Elton John Said a Murderous Look From Keith Richards Scared Him Off a Stage
Elton John overstayed his welcome while onstage with The Rolling Stones. He realized this after getting a murderous look from Keith Richards.
Johnny Cash Wrote a Letter Telling a Magazine to ‘Shut Up’ About Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash was an early fan of Bob Dylan and wrote him a letter to do so. He also wrote to a magazine that had criticized Dylan.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Were so Excited to Meet Each Other That They Started Jumping on the Bed ‘Like Kids’
Bob Dylan met Johnny Cash in 1964. They admired one another and were overtaken with excitement when they saw each other.
Bob Dylan Deeply Hurt Paul Simon With His Drunken Antics
Paul Simon admired Bob Dylan. Because of this, Dylan's behavior at a Simon & Garfunkel concert was particularly hurtful to Simon.
The 5 Original Members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Here are details about the original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and various lineup changes over the years.
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”
The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
John Mellencamp Had to Tell Bob Dylan to Stop Calling Him
John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan became friends. After a number of late night phone calls from Dylan, Mellencamp told him to stop calling.
Remembering Natalie Cole: Jazz Singer’s Life and Music Career Explored on 7th Death Anniversary
It's been seven years since Natalie Cole passed away but many fans and other artists in the music industry still honor her legacy for her contribution. The musician is popularly known for her jazz hits such as "This Will Be," "Miss You Like Crazy," "I Live for Your Love," and many more.
Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
