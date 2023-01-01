The map above shows the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. for this Tuesday. There is an Enhanced Risk of a severe storm (in orange on the map above) from SE Louisiana through Southern Mississippi and Southern Alabama. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk Area is a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) from the Gulf of Mexico north to Southern Kentucky. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) that extends north of near Lafayette, Indiana. The General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook (light green on the map) includes Central and Southern Lower Michigan. So, we could hear a rumble of thunder today – best chance of that close to the Indiana border.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO