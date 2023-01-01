Read full article on original website
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Homicides declined in 2022 in Kalamazoo County. These are the victims.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Homicides decreased in Kalamazoo County in 2022, marking a significant drop from an unusually high number from the year before. Kalamazoo County saw 18 people killed in homicides in 2022. That is down from the century-high of 25 deaths in 2021. The lives lost included...
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Cheer on Rockford HS Marching Band from home during Rose Parade
After weeks of preparation, the big day has come for the Rockford High School Marching Band.
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Kalamazoo rings in 2023 with ball drop at New Year’s Fest
KALAMAZOO, MI — Friends and families gathered Saturday night in downtown Kalamazoo to say goodbye to the past and welcome in the new year. The fun-filled event, New Year’s Fest, reached a focal point with the ball drop at midnight. The New Year’s Fest, presented by the Maple...
WOOD
Snow in the U.P. and a Severe Storm in the South
The map above shows the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. for this Tuesday. There is an Enhanced Risk of a severe storm (in orange on the map above) from SE Louisiana through Southern Mississippi and Southern Alabama. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk Area is a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) from the Gulf of Mexico north to Southern Kentucky. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) that extends north of near Lafayette, Indiana. The General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook (light green on the map) includes Central and Southern Lower Michigan. So, we could hear a rumble of thunder today – best chance of that close to the Indiana border.
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
Fox17
Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
Safe car seats, cribs available to Kent County families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Families in need with children ages 5 and younger can now access free and safe car seats and portable cribs thanks to the county’s early childhood millage. Officials with the Ready by Five millage announced last week that families with a child age 5...
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
wkzo.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
