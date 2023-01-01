ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo rings in 2023 with ball drop at New Year’s Fest

KALAMAZOO, MI — Friends and families gathered Saturday night in downtown Kalamazoo to say goodbye to the past and welcome in the new year. The fun-filled event, New Year’s Fest, reached a focal point with the ball drop at midnight. The New Year’s Fest, presented by the Maple...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Snow in the U.P. and a Severe Storm in the South

The map above shows the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. for this Tuesday. There is an Enhanced Risk of a severe storm (in orange on the map above) from SE Louisiana through Southern Mississippi and Southern Alabama. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk Area is a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) from the Gulf of Mexico north to Southern Kentucky. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) that extends north of near Lafayette, Indiana. The General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook (light green on the map) includes Central and Southern Lower Michigan. So, we could hear a rumble of thunder today – best chance of that close to the Indiana border.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
KALAMAZOO, MI

