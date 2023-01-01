Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Uncovering the Startling Secrets Behind the Watergate ScandalLord GaneshWashington, DC
Related
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
New Duke basketball starter sparks bounce-back blowout
Jaylen Blakes drew the first start of his Duke basketball career, replacing freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. And ultimately, the result was an 86-67 New Year's Eve feel-good home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC). Considering Blakes' early buckets and aggressive play out of the gates...
Takeaways from Virginia basketball's win over Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.
Bakersfield Californian
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
Bakersfield Californian
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Bakersfield Californian
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Scores
Hackberry vs. Welsh, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WATCH: Wake Forest Basketball post-Virginia Tech press conference
Tyree Appleby led the Deacs with 24 points as Wake Forest came away with a 77-75 victory Saturday afternoon over Virginia Tech at Joel Coliseum. Both Andrew Carr and Daivien Williamson hit double figures, as the Deacs marched to the free-throw line 26 times.
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
247Sports
N.C. A&T wins at the buzzer with Tyrese Elliott tip-in for their first CAA conference win
Tyrese Eliiott’s tip-in at the buzzer helped North Carolina A&T close out the game on a 6-0 run and earn its first victory in conference play as a CAA member Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex against the Hofstra Pride. The Aggies trailed by...
247Sports
Coming on strong. N.C. A&T's Duncan Powell collects some CAA hardware while finding his groove
The Colonial Athletic Association released its weekly honors on Monday and named N.C. A&T redshirt freshmen Duncan Powell the rookie of the week. The honor makes Powell the first player in program history to earn a CAA weekly honor. Powell, one of the highest-ranked recruits coming out of high school in program history, showed why last week.
Bakersfield Californian
Jackson St. 67, Alcorn St. 66
JACKSON ST. (2-12) Cook 3-5 1-4 7, Jones 10-12 6-10 26, Evans 1-11 4-5 6, Hunt 2-6 2-4 7, C.Young 4-14 0-1 11, Adams 3-5 1-2 7, Mansel 1-4 1-2 3, T.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 15-28 67. ALCORN ST. (3-10) Kendall 4-6 4-6 12, Joshua 0-4 3-4 3,...
Kentucky offers 2024 shooting guard Billy Richmond
Kentucky junior forward Lance Ware played his high school basketball at Camden in New Jersey. Camden 5-stars and top-10 prospects Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner have already signed to play their college basketball at UK next season. Now, the Wildcats are now looking to extend their Camden connection into 2024,...
Takeaways Power Virginia to Dominant 74-56 Victory at Georgia Tech
The Cavaliers scored 30 points off of 23 Yellow Jacket turnovers in a wire-to-wire victory on New Year's Eve in Atlanta
Comments / 0