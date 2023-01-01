The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO