BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

New Duke basketball starter sparks bounce-back blowout

Jaylen Blakes drew the first start of his Duke basketball career, replacing freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. And ultimately, the result was an 86-67 New Year's Eve feel-good home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC). Considering Blakes' early buckets and aggressive play out of the gates...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Takeaways from Virginia basketball's win over Georgia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Millner and Toledo host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
TOLEDO, OH
Bakersfield Californian

RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Monday's Scores

Hackberry vs. Welsh, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
247Sports

Coming on strong. N.C. A&T's Duncan Powell collects some CAA hardware while finding his groove

The Colonial Athletic Association released its weekly honors on Monday and named N.C. A&T redshirt freshmen Duncan Powell the rookie of the week. The honor makes Powell the first player in program history to earn a CAA weekly honor. Powell, one of the highest-ranked recruits coming out of high school in program history, showed why last week.
Bakersfield Californian

Jackson St. 67, Alcorn St. 66

JACKSON ST. (2-12) Cook 3-5 1-4 7, Jones 10-12 6-10 26, Evans 1-11 4-5 6, Hunt 2-6 2-4 7, C.Young 4-14 0-1 11, Adams 3-5 1-2 7, Mansel 1-4 1-2 3, T.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 15-28 67. ALCORN ST. (3-10) Kendall 4-6 4-6 12, Joshua 0-4 3-4 3,...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Kentucky offers 2024 shooting guard Billy Richmond

Kentucky junior forward Lance Ware played his high school basketball at Camden in New Jersey. Camden 5-stars and top-10 prospects Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner have already signed to play their college basketball at UK next season. Now, the Wildcats are now looking to extend their Camden connection into 2024,...
LEXINGTON, KY

