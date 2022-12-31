ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty

This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022.   That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February

Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

The future of the unlicensed weed vendors

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY

