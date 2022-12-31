Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Tell-All Interview With Kim Kardashian by New York's Angie MartinezBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022. That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
Mocking ‘gun-free’ Times Square signs, Borelli introduces anti-crime bill to knock ‘ridiculous’ law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) is introducing a bill that mocks a law recently passed that designated areas of Times Square as “gun-free zones.”. “We took the bill that passed back in August that set up gun-free zones in Times Square by...
NY officially solicits bids for full-fledged casino with license fee set at $500M
Casino operators plan to formally submit an application for full-fledged casino license with plans to build a casino in Coney Island if approved. Some operators have already set their sights on Coney Island for a full-fledged casino. [ more › ]
10 BEST Neighborhoods in Manhattan (First Time Visitors Guide!)
If you’re looking for the best neighborhoods in Manhattan you’ve come to the right place. Although it’s often referred to as a tiny island, there is still so much to see, so much to do, so much to eat!. There are 1.6 million locals who call more...
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
The future of the unlicensed weed vendors
The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
