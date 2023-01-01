ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park

One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.
BOSTON, MA
kalkinemedia.com

Sabres Bruins Hockey

Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Lightning win 7th straight at home in rally past Coyotes

Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel each had late power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out 2022 by rallying to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. In winning their seventh straight home game and for the eighth time in nine December home matches, the Lightning had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Washington hosts Buffalo after Ovechkin's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Washington has a 12-5-2 record in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Bakersfield Californian

Ottawa hosts Columbus after Stuetzle's 2-goal showing

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-22-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tim Stuetzle's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Senators' 3-1 win. Ottawa is 17-17-3 overall and 10-8-1 in home...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
ELMONT, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tim Stutzle, Senators end Sabres' six-game winning streak

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored twice and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
NHL

Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins

BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
BOSTON, MA

