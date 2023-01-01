Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Canisius Golden Griffins square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in Lewiston, New York. The Golden Griffins have a 2-7 record in non-conference games....

