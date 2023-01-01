ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Southern takes on Grambling following Mortle's 34-point game

Grambling Tigers (7-6, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Grambling Tigers after Zytarious Mortle scored 34 points in Texas Southern's 77-76 overtime loss to the Southern Jaguars. The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Texas Southern leads the...
HOUSTON, TX
Prairie View A&M Panthers face the Grambling Tigers on 7-game slide

Grambling Tigers (7-5) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -1.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M looks to stop its seven-game skid when the Panthers take on Grambling. The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 74.4...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
LEXINGTON, KY

