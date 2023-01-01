ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Marquette hosts Soriano and St. John's (NY)

BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) plays the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's (NY)'s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm have gone 8-1 at home. St. John's (NY) averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rutgers 65, No. 1 Purdue 64

RUTGERS (10-4) Mag 1-4 0-0 2, Omoruyi 4-11 3-4 12, McConnell 3-9 0-0 6, Mulcahy 7-13 1-1 16, Spencer 6-8 0-0 14, Hyatt 3-7 1-2 8, Simpson 1-5 2-2 5, Woolfolk 0-0 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-11 65. PURDUE (13-1) Furst 3-5...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NYC machete attack: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was arrested on charges of attempting to murder police officers, authorities said Monday as they continued to investigate whether he was motivated by Islamic extremism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

