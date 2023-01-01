Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
wtatennis.com
Andreescu battles to comeback win over Muguruza in Adelaide opener
Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock...
Andreescu beats Muguruza at Adelaide International
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic handed warm welcome by fans on return in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic made a losing return to Australia but received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the Adelaide International. Twelve months after he was deported as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic has returned to the country following the decision to overturn his visa ban.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Bakersfield Californian
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-0, 6-3. Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Manas Manoj Dhamne, India, 6-2, 6-4. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5. Tallon Griekspoor,...
Tennis-Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On...
atptour.com
Medvedev Seeks Hot Start In Adelaide
World No. 5 opens against Sonego, could face Djokovic in semis. Daniil Medvedev is eager to open his 2023 season with some tough matchups against top opponents at the Adelaide International I — but he'll need to navigate a loaded draw at the ATP 250 to get those matches under his belt.
Bakersfield Californian
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia’s defense ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
theScore
Canada convincingly beats Sweden to set WJHC quarterfinals
Canada defeated Sweden 5-1 on Saturday night to conclude round-robin play at the 2023 world juniors. Joshua Roy found the net just 57 seconds into the first period to give Canada a lead it would never surrender. Brennan Othmann doubled the advantage just over a minute later. Connor Bedard tallied...
