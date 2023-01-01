ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bakersfield Californian

Millner and Toledo host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
TOLEDO, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bakersfield Californian

JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
JACKSON, MS
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Herald News

Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley hockey edges Mansfield to remain unbeaten

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The undefeated Raiders edged non-league opponent Mansfield at home Saturday. Davis Sullivan led SBR with a goal and an assist. Other goal scorers were Brayden Pimentel and Nate Melo. Matt Costa and Noah Taylor each collected assists in the win. Brandon Silva had 19 saves in for the victory.
MANSFIELD, MA

