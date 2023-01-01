Read full article on original website
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
Newport boys basketball furthers losing streak, remains winless in the Tri-Valley league
The Newport losing streak has continued another week with a 57-48 loss to Millersburg. One low-scoring quarter cost Newport the game against Millersburg, losing 57-45. Cutting out the points from the second quarter, the score was 46-42 with Millersburg in the lead. However, the Buffaloes sealed their fate early, scoring...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
Laurel’s Saniyah Hall voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Laurel’s Saniyah Hall for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for December 17-24
Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley hockey edges Mansfield to remain unbeaten
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The undefeated Raiders edged non-league opponent Mansfield at home Saturday. Davis Sullivan led SBR with a goal and an assist. Other goal scorers were Brayden Pimentel and Nate Melo. Matt Costa and Noah Taylor each collected assists in the win. Brandon Silva had 19 saves in for the victory.
