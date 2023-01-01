The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The undefeated Raiders edged non-league opponent Mansfield at home Saturday. Davis Sullivan led SBR with a goal and an assist. Other goal scorers were Brayden Pimentel and Nate Melo. Matt Costa and Noah Taylor each collected assists in the win. Brandon Silva had 19 saves in for the victory.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO