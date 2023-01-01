Read full article on original website
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
No. 2 UConn Falls to Xavier for First Loss
The Huskies were one of three undefeated teams left.
Bakersfield Californian
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
College Basketball Odds: West Virginia vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 12/31/2022
The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our West Virginia Kansas State prediction and pick. The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost only twice this season, falling to unbeaten and No. 1 Purdue and dropping a game to the Xavier Musketeer team which just defeated previously unbeaten and No. 2 UConn. Those are obviously losses no one can complain about. They certainly do not hurt WVU’s resume. The Mountaineers have wins over Florida and UAB. Those are their best two results. UAB might be an NCAA Tournament team. Florida has an outside chance but is not a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team at this point. West Virginia needs higher-end wins on its resume. The arrival of Big 12 Conference action gives the Mountaineers a chance to boost their profile. The Big 12 is known as the toughest top-to-bottom conference in college basketball with no easy road trips and no easy outs. Any Big 12 road win is a great win. West Virginia begins that pursuit in Manhattan, Kan.
Bakersfield Californian
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
FOX Sports
Kennesaw State hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton's 22-point performance
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky's 88-83 win over the Queens Royals. The Owls are 5-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is fourth...
CBS Sports
UConn vs. Xavier prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 31 best bets by proven model
The second-ranked Connecticut Huskies and the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers look to stay unbeaten in Big East play when they clash at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Huskies (14-0) are 3-0 in league play after outlasting Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday at home. The Musketeers (11-3) won their seventh in a row on Wednesday with an 84-79 victory at St. John's as Xavier moved to 3-0 in the Big East. This will be the sixth meeting between the schools with UConn holding a 3-2 edge in the series.
CBS Sports
Watch Tulane vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Tigers and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tulane winning the first 85-84 at home and Memphis taking the second 80-69.
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
FOX Sports
Williamson powers SMU to 92-67 victory over Tulsa
DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 17 points and SMU beat Tulsa 92-67 in the Mustangs' American Athletic Conference opener on Sunday. Williamson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (6-8). Zach Nutall hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Emory Lanier had 11 points. Sam Griffin scored...
