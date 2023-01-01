ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bakersfield Californian

Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 12/31/2022

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our West Virginia Kansas State prediction and pick. The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost only twice this season, falling to unbeaten and No. 1 Purdue and dropping a game to the Xavier Musketeer team which just defeated previously unbeaten and No. 2 UConn. Those are obviously losses no one can complain about. They certainly do not hurt WVU’s resume. The Mountaineers have wins over Florida and UAB. Those are their best two results. UAB might be an NCAA Tournament team. Florida has an outside chance but is not a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team at this point. West Virginia needs higher-end wins on its resume. The arrival of Big 12 Conference action gives the Mountaineers a chance to boost their profile. The Big 12 is known as the toughest top-to-bottom conference in college basketball with no easy road trips and no easy outs. Any Big 12 road win is a great win. West Virginia begins that pursuit in Manhattan, Kan.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bakersfield Californian

Millner and Toledo host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
TOLEDO, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bakersfield Californian

RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

UConn vs. Xavier prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 31 best bets by proven model

The second-ranked Connecticut Huskies and the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers look to stay unbeaten in Big East play when they clash at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Huskies (14-0) are 3-0 in league play after outlasting Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday at home. The Musketeers (11-3) won their seventh in a row on Wednesday with an 84-79 victory at St. John's as Xavier moved to 3-0 in the Big East. This will be the sixth meeting between the schools with UConn holding a 3-2 edge in the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Watch Tulane vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Tigers and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tulane winning the first 85-84 at home and Memphis taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Williamson powers SMU to 92-67 victory over Tulsa

DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 17 points and SMU beat Tulsa 92-67 in the Mustangs' American Athletic Conference opener on Sunday. Williamson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (6-8). Zach Nutall hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Emory Lanier had 11 points. Sam Griffin scored...
TULSA, OK

