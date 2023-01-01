Read full article on original website
Related
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Qantas flight to Philippines forced to turn back to Sydney as authorities close airspace
A Manila-bound Qantas plane was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Sydney after an air traffic control malfunction forced Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Flight QF19 departed Sydney shortly before 1pm local time on New Year’s Day and was about three hours into its...
Power outage forces Philippines to suspend flights, shut airspace
MANILA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, which also prevented airlines bound to other destinations from using the country's airspace.
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
Airline passengers left 'devastated and angry' when a plane turned back after flying for more than 4 hours
Jetstar swapped its aircraft for a larger one to carry more passengers, but local authorities didn't approve the swap.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Passengers whose flights have been canceled are filming 'chaos' at Vancouver airport as they experience mass delays: 'Will I make it home for Christmas?'
TikToks that appear to be filmed at Vancouver International Airport received millions of views after a snowstorm caused congestion and cancellations.
Elderly pilot, 72, confused runway at Newcastle Airport for the A1 motorway
A 72-year-old new pilot was flying a Light Aircraft when he mistook road lights for runway lights. He descended as he looked for the runway but later landed safely at Newcastle International Airport.
Why Did Southwest Airlines Cancel So Many Flights? Here's What the Airline Said
Travelers dealt with widespread difficulties in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend as a winter storm pummeled the U.S., but even as some of the effects of the storm lingered, much of the travel disruptions were expected to be cleared by this week -- except for those who flew on Southwest Airlines.
A Lufthansa Airbus A350 was forced to emergency land in Angola leaving some passengers stranded in the country for days
Passengers were stuck on the plane for hours after landing, and their passports were confiscated by the Angolan military, per German news outlet NTV.
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow
Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Jetstar Bali blunder sees hundreds of passengers' luggage removed from flights to Denpasar
Only a day after a Jetstar flight to Bali was forced to turn back because the plane wasn't approved, the airline has managed to infuriate passengers by taking their luggage off two flights to Bali.
A European planemaker built a pilotless aircraft to power the world's first 'cargo drone airline' — meet Black Swan
Unlike other drones, the Black Swan has a fixed wing and a high payload, so it can fly more cargo into small, isolated communities.
'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations
"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware. The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
NASDAQ
Can Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Recover from Mass Flight Cancellations?
U.S. passenger carrier Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had an overwhelming Christmas, 2022, to say the least. Reports from December 28 note that the company canceled about 13,000 flights since December 22 (more than 50% of its services). Southwest’s reputation took a serious hit. Nonetheless, its operations seem to be recovering, and the company might still be able to salvage its honor with a customer-centric approach.
Airplane Art – United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER at Geneva Airport
It’s New Year’s Day and also a Sunday – so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER taxiing at Geneva Airport as it prepares for the transatlantic leg to return to its hub of Newark International Airport.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AerCap hands over first of six ordered Airbus A330neo aircraft to Condor
The remaining five of the AerCap Holdings N.V. Airbus A330-900neo aircraft ordered by Condor are scheduled to be delivered in summer 2023 through 2024. AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”), an Irish aircraft leasing company based in Dublin has announced the delivery of the first of six new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft to Condor, a German leisure carrier. The remaining aircraft ordered are scheduled to be delivered in the summer of 2023 through 2024.
Comments / 0