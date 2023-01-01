ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arizona remains at five in new AP Poll

Despite defeating Arizona State on the road, the Arizona Wildcats remain at five in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Arizona has been at the same spot for the third week in a row, though there was some speculation it would move up this week after UConn lost to Xavier.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76

Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BERKELEY, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State men's basketball unable to sustain second half resurgence vs. Arizona

At one point, it almost looked like Arizona State men’s basketball could take away the game from No. 5 Arizona. ASU came out renewed in the second half and chipped away at Arizona’s 17-point lead in the half with an 18-4 start. ASU’s offense started early with Warren Washington’s four points and the Sun Devils made the key stops necessary to Arizona’s offense.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy