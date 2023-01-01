At one point, it almost looked like Arizona State men’s basketball could take away the game from No. 5 Arizona. ASU came out renewed in the second half and chipped away at Arizona’s 17-point lead in the half with an 18-4 start. ASU’s offense started early with Warren Washington’s four points and the Sun Devils made the key stops necessary to Arizona’s offense.

