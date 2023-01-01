ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic

It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Pastrnak unveils awesome Fenway-themed Winter Classic stick, skates

The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston will be a picturesque scene at one of sports' most iconic venues, and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak will contribute to that setting with some special equipment. The 26-year-old right wing has unveiled a special Fenway and Red Sox-themed stick and...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic

Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History

BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres

The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets face the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (12-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game. The Nets have gone 12-5 at home....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed during Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills released a statement indicating Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Per the team, he is sedated and in critical condition. The league officially suspended the game following...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy