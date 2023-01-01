Read full article on original website
Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic
It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
NBC Sports
Pastrnak unveils awesome Fenway-themed Winter Classic stick, skates
The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston will be a picturesque scene at one of sports' most iconic venues, and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak will contribute to that setting with some special equipment. The 26-year-old right wing has unveiled a special Fenway and Red Sox-themed stick and...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
theScore
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
FOX Sports
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
FOX Sports
How Bucs punter Jake Camarda pulled off scrambling kick in division-clinching win
Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda's amazing scramble to avoid disaster on a low snap in the final minute of Sunday's game helped Tampa Bay secure not only a win but a division title, but he'll admit there wasn't time to think much in that instant. "Pretty much what was going through...
NBC Sports
2023 Winter Classic weather: Latest forecast, ice conditions at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- Staging any outdoor NHL game is a challenge because you never know what kind of conditions Mother Nature is going to throw at you. The 2023 Winter Classic is shaping up to be an interesting event from a weather perspective. Normally, it would be pretty cold and windy...
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets face the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (12-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game. The Nets have gone 12-5 at home....
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed during Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills released a statement indicating Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Per the team, he is sedated and in critical condition. The league officially suspended the game following...
NHL
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
