The Vancouver Canucks headed into Calgary for New Year’s Eve and came up short in a 3-2 loss against the Flames. In a vacuum, a one-goal defeat isn’t the worst. This team’s been on the end of far worse. But in the context of the season thus far, and the manner in which they lost this game — it feels as if this sums up Vancouver’s lack of cohesion and effort throughout the lineup. Unfortunately, even as the calendar year flips, it feels as if the team’s problems will continue to plague them into 2023.

1 DAY AGO