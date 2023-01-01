Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just […]
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
FOX Sports
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory
Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Yardbarker
Tim Stutzle, Senators end Sabres' six-game winning streak
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored twice and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had...
Yardbarker
Lightning win 7th straight at home in rally past Coyotes
Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel each had late power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out 2022 by rallying to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. In winning their seventh straight home game and for the eighth time in nine December home matches, the Lightning had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
The Hockey Writers
The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities
For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Yardbarker
The Statsies: Where a tepid Canucks effort comes in too little, too late
The Vancouver Canucks headed into Calgary for New Year’s Eve and came up short in a 3-2 loss against the Flames. In a vacuum, a one-goal defeat isn’t the worst. This team’s been on the end of far worse. But in the context of the season thus far, and the manner in which they lost this game — it feels as if this sums up Vancouver’s lack of cohesion and effort throughout the lineup. Unfortunately, even as the calendar year flips, it feels as if the team’s problems will continue to plague them into 2023.
Yardbarker
Gagner: “You Find Out a Lot About Yourself” on 1,000 NHL Games
For many, Sam Gagner will always be the leg-kicking, backhand toe-dragging Edmonton Oiler of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Although the vivid memories of his early days in Alberta live on for most Oilers fans, the truth is, the 33-year-old Gagner has had himself quite the career outside of Edmonton. Having bounced around a number of squads over the past eight years – including a second go around with Edmonton – the pride of London, ON. recently skated in his 1,000th career NHL contest, doing so with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday evening at Canada Life Centre.
Yardbarker
Scenes from skate: Canucks will have lineup changes as they wrap-up 2022 with a battle in Calgary against the Flames
The Vancouver Canucks will wrap-up 2022 with a New Year’s Eve game against the Calgary Flames. After going on a seven-game road winning streak, the Canucks fell to the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday night. They now will have to lick their wounds and set their sights on a Flames team that sits in a loose hold of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames have played good hockey at home this season, posting a 10-7-2 record, but have lost their last three home games — one being a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks back on December 14th.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Luukkonen stars again as Sabres earn biggest win of season in Boston
The Buffalo Sabres got their biggest win of the season on Saturday in Boston, and there were many things that helped them get it. Paul Hamilton shares more of his postgame thoughts:
